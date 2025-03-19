Serbian parliament dismisses prime minister amid massive protests in the country

The Serbian parliament has dismissed the government led by Prime Minister Milos Vucevic amid student protests in Belgrade and other cities in the country.

This is reported by the Serbian broadcaster RTS.

Vucevic resigned on January 28. This happened against the background of student protests that began after the collapse of a canopy at the railway station in the city of Novi Sad — 15 people died. The students accused the authorities of poor-quality repairs, which were caused by corruption.

A new government must be appointed within 30 days. If this does not happen by April 18, the country will hold early parliamentary elections.

Students and opposition activists accused Vucevic and his allies of incompetence and corruption, which allegedly led to the tragedy in Novi Sad. Arrests of officials suspected of corruption and a series of high-profile ministerial resignations before Vucevicʼs departure failed to calm public discontent. Vucevic rejected opposition demands for a transitional non-partisan government and accused his opponents of trying to come to power without elections.

The largest protest took place on March 15. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Belgrade and demanded that the Vucevic government be held accountable.

The disaster in the city of Novi Sad occurred on November 1, 2024. The roof along the entrance to the train station suddenly collapsed. 15 people died from injuries, several more were injured. And on November 3, hundreds of activists gathered near government buildings in Belgrade, accusing the authorities of negligence. People came with banners reading "Blood on your hands" and "Corruption kills" and demanded the arrest of the countryʼs president Aleksandar Vucic. Protests and demonstrations are still ongoing.

