Serbian Prime Minister resigns amid protests

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević has resigned amid student protests in Belgrade and other cities across the country against the policies of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party, of which Vučević is a member.

This is reported by the Serbian publication Tanjug.

Mass protests in Serbia have been ongoing for over a month, starting after a tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad, where 15 people died when a canopy collapsed at a train station on November 1, 2024. Students accuse the authorities of poor-quality repairs, which were caused by corruption.

The protesters have put forward demands to the authorities, until the students will continue to block the faculties. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that he has done everything — the publication of documentation on the reconstruction of the railway station in Novi Sad is underway, he is ready to pardon all students and teachers against whom criminal proceedings have been opened, and has already initiated proceedings against 37 people for attacks on students, teachers and citizens at rallies. Serbia is also ready to increase teachersʼ salaries, reduce tuition fees by 50% and increase the budget for higher education by 20%.

So far, Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević, in a joint address with President Aleksandar Vučić, has invited all rectors, deans, professors, and students of universities and colleges in Serbia to come to the government to discuss the studentsʼ demands, which, he said, have been "fully met."

The disaster in the city of Novi Sad occurred on November 1, 2024. The roof along the entrance to the train station suddenly collapsed. 14 people died from injuries, several more were injured. On November 3, hundreds of activists gathered near government buildings in Belgrade, accusing the authorities of negligence. People came with banners reading "Blood on your hands" and "Corruption kills" and demanded the arrest of the countryʼs president, Aleksandar Vučić. Protests and demonstrations are still ongoing.

