Serbian students rally against the policies of President Vučić and his party

Hundreds of students have taken to the streets of Belgrade, Serbia, to protest the policies of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party, demanding justice after 15 people were killed when a renovated roof of a train station in Novi Sad collapsed.

This is reported by the BBC and The Guardian.

University students in Belgrade and across Serbia are protesting, demanding the publication of documents related to the stationʼs reconstruction and the prosecution of those responsible for the tragedy.

People marched from the state prosecutorʼs office in Belgrade to the office of Prosecutor General Zagorka Dolovac. They brought leaflets demanding that the authorities "fight for law and justice without any political or corruption abuses." Protesters also carried banners with a bloody hand, which they said symbolized the authoritiesʼ responsibility for the collapse of the train station roof.

Students, the opposition, and public organizations accuse Dolovach and prosecutors of a sluggish investigation into the roof collapse, but they deny this.

The disaster in Novi Sad occurred on Friday, November 1. The roof along the entrance to the train station suddenly collapsed. 14 people died from injuries, three more were injured. One of the injured died in hospital. On November 3, hundreds of activists gathered near government buildings in Belgrade, accusing the authorities of negligence. People came with banners reading "Blood on your hands" and "Corruption kills" and demanded the arrest of the countryʼs president, Aleksandar Vučić.

