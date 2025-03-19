Ukraine returns 175 soldiers from captivity. Another 22 are returning outside of exchanges

Ukraine has returned 175 more soldiers from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home through non-exchange measures. This is one of the largest exchanges during a full-scale war.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those returning are the seriously wounded and fighters who were persecuted by Russia for fabricated crimes. All will be provided with medical and psychological assistance.

In total, Ukraine has released from captivity soldiers, sergeants and officers. Military Armed Forces, Naval Forces, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces and Border Guard Service. They defended the state in Mariupol, in "Azovstal", in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions, as well as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kursk regions.

"Thank you to our team involved in the search for Ukrainian prisoners and exchanges for this important work, for the results that give hope. And we are grateful to all our partners, especially the United Arab Emirates, for making todayʼs exchange possible," Zelensky wrote.

Three of those released from captivity were under so-called investigation in the Russian Federation, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted.

All returned servicemen will receive medical care, undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation programs to reintegrate into society, and will also receive one-time material assistance and cash benefits.

The previous exchange of prisoners of war with Russia took place in February 2025. Then Ukraine returned the Ukrainian defenders.

