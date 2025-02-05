Ukraine returns 150 more fighters from Russian captivity

Another prisoner exchange took place — on February 5, 150 Ukrainian defenders returned home.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

These are soldiers, sergeants, officers, soldiers of the Naval Forces who were captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhzhia region, fighters of the Air Force, Airborne Assault and Ground Forces, National Guardsmen, border guards, land defense personnel, and a policeman.

According to the President of Ukraine, some of the released defenders had been in captivity for more than two years. Zelensky thanked the exchange partners, in particular the United Arab Emirates.

