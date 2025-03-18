Military personnel aged 18-24 will be able to study at universities without a break in service

Military personnel aged 18-24 will be able to obtain higher education without interrupting their service.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

The Ministry of Defense has developed amendments to the Regulations on Military Service, which allow contract soldiers and conscripts aged 18-24 to study at higher education institutions. To do this, you must obtain permission from the unit commander or higher command. The decision is formalized by an order for the military unit.

This is especially important for those who sign a military contract under the "Contract 18-24" project. This way, servicemen will have the opportunity not only to serve, but also to study.

This project has already been approved by the Ukrainian government, so it will soon be sent to the president for signature.

Contract "18—24"

On February 11, Ukraine officially launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. Under this contract, they can only hold combat positions.

The main conditions are demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year. For the contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

