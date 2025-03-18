Public transport to resume in Kyiv during the air raid alarm

From March 21, ground public transport will be launched in Kyiv during air raids.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

During an air raid alarm, the transport will stop at shelters along the route. Then passengers will be able to leave the cabin if they wish, and the drivers will inform about the possibility of further movement. After everyone who wishes to disembark, the transport will continue the route.

"This is not just a change in the rules — it is a logical and necessary step towards the normal functioning of the city. Kyiv must move!" Tkachenko declared.

At the same time, the subway will operate as before. That is, during the air alert, trains will not move on the ground sections of the route.

In the first months of the full-scale invasion, almost all cities in Ukraine imposed a ban on public transport during air raid alarms. However, in less than six months, the restrictions were lifted everywhere except Kyiv. Such restrictions increase the workload on the metro and significantly complicate movement from one bank of the Dnipro River to the other.

In early January 2025, the head of KCMA Tkachenko informed that the Kyiv authorities would develop an algorithm for the movement of ground public transport during an air alert.

