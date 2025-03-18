The US Institute of Peace accuses DOGE of hacking into their headquarters

Employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by American billionaire Elon Musk, broke into the headquarters of the US Institute of Peace. Police were called to the scene.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

For much of last year, the US Institute of Peace was led by George Moose, a former ambassador and assistant secretary of state. The institute claims to be an independent nonprofit organization that receives government funding directly from the US Congress.

In February 2025, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reducing the US Institute of Peace and several other organizations to "the minimum level of presence and operation required by law".

DOGE staffers who were monitoring the cuts then visited the headquarters. They were kicked out of the Institute of Peace last week. As a result, the Trump administration dismissed the presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed board, leaving only the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the National Defense University President Peter Garvin as voting members.

The three aforementioned officials attempted to replace George Moose as acting president with another official, Kenneth Jackson. Whether this was legal is unclear, as there are specific legal requirements for removing board members and the board’s constitution. The White House said the three board members’ decision was sufficient to remove Moose. DOGE accused the latter of illegal actions.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly called Muse "a career bureaucrat who wants to be unaccountable to the American people".

George Moose, in turn, accused DOGE employees of illegally entering the building. Because of this, the Institute employees contacted law enforcement.

After Donald Trump became the US president, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was launched in Washington under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk. This structure should increase the efficiency of the American government in a year and a half. As part of the reduction of government spending, the US authorities, among other things, suspended aid programs to other countries, offered federal officials to resign and receive compensation. The US also decided to reduce the staff of the Ministry of Education by almost half, and the US Central Intelligence Agency began to lay off recently hired employees.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.