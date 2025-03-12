The US Department of Education to cut half of staff

The US Department of Education will cut its staff by almost half.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The departmentʼs employees who were laid off will be placed on administrative leave starting March 21. After these measures, the Ministry of Education will have only 2 183 employees, compared to 4 133 who worked before the inauguration of the US President Donald Trump.

“Today’s staff reductions demonstrate the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and ensuring that resources go where they matter most: to students, parents and teachers,” said Education Secretary Linda McMann.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to close the federal Department of Education, which he said was in the hands of "radicals, bigots, and Marxists," and redirect funds to states, which he believed would be better able to manage them.

However, the president cannot eliminate the department without the appropriate decision of the US Congress. During the Senate confirmation hearings for her as head of the Department of Education, Linda McMann emphasized that her goal is to reorganize the department and reduce staff.

The activities of the US federal Department of Education are limited to distributing federal grants, student loans, analyzing the activities of American educational institutions, monitoring compliance with anti-discrimination laws, and ensuring universal access to education. After the staff reduction, the Ministry of Education will continue to implement all programs established by law.

After Donald Trump became US president, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was launched in Washington under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk. This structure should increase the efficiency of the American government in a year and a half. As part of the governmentʼs spending cuts, the US government, among other things, suspended aid programs to other countries and offered federal officials the opportunity to resign and receive compensation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.