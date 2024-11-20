Trump chose a former director of a wrestling show to be his secretary of education

The US President-elect Donald Trump wants to appoint Linda McMann as Secretary of Education in his administration. She is the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

This is reported by Reuters.

Trump believes that McMann zealously defended the rights of parents as the chair of the board of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). She also worked for America First Works (AFW). The post supports Universal School Choice. The president-elect is also in favor of this program.

Linda McMann ran for Commerce Secretary and led the Small Business Administration during Trumpʼs first term as president. She was a major donor and first supporter of the politician when he first ran for the White House.

The woman co-founded WWE with her husband Vince McMahon. She joined the company in its early days when it was still called the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

From 1980 to 2009, McMann held senior positions there, including president and CEO. She was responsible for the companyʼs strategic development, media projects and the launch of new initiatives, such as paid broadcasts of shows and the development of the brand as a multimedia empire. In 2009, Linda decided to engage in politics. She ran twice for the US Senate from the state of Connecticut, and later joined Donald Trumpʼs team.

Earlier, the Republican leader said that on his first day in office, he would cancel the actions of the Biden administration aimed at protecting transgender students. This is Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on gender in education. The law was adopted back in 1972. The Biden administration amended it to include LGBTQ+ members.

As part of his political agenda, Trump proposes using federal funding as leverage to pressure K-12 . This is necessary to nullify tenure, implement teacher bonuses, and suspend the DEI program at all levels of education.

