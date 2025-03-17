Trump invalidates pardons Biden signed on last day of presidency

The US President Donald Trump has said that the pardons that former US leader Joe Biden signed on his last day in office are invalid. All because an Autopen was used, and Biden allegedly did not even know what the documents were.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

“The ʼpardons’ that sleepy Joe Biden granted are declared null and void, of no legal force or effect, because they were signed by an automated signature-reproducing device. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them, but more importantly, he knew nothing about them! The necessary pardon documents were not explained to Biden or approved by him. He knew nothing about them, and those who did know could have committed a crime,” Trump wrote.

According to him, all those who were part of the “unelected commission” and deleted all the evidence collected during their two-year investigation against Trump himself “and many other innocent people” could face an investigation at the highest level. There is a possibility that they were the ones who arranged for the signing of documents without Joe Biden’s knowledge or consent.

Joe Biden pardoned officials who could be politically persecuted by Donald Trump on his last day in office. Among them are former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci , and members of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump openly promised revenge to some of those pardoned because they criticized him.

