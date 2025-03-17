Russia attacked Ukraine with a hundred drones — how many were shot down?

On the night of March 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 174 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 90 Russian drones, and another 70 drone simulators were lost in the field.

The defenders shot down targets in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.

The Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were affected by the air attack.

More than a thousand consumers remain without electricity in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. All because emergency power outages were applied due to the Russian attack. 1 035 household and 41 legal consumers were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power supply.

Also, due to the attack, there are power outages in the Pavlohrad, Synelnyky, and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

