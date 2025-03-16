The US Special Representative Witkoff reveals details of conversation with Putin

The US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff gave details of a conversation with Putin that took place the other day.

An American official spoke about this on CNN.

"Before this visit [to Moscow], there was another visit, and before that visit, the parties were many kilometers apart. Today, both sides are much closer," Witkoff assured.

The special representative also spoke with journalist Jake Tapper about the timeline for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. On this issue, Witkoff agrees with US President Donald Trumpʼs predictions.

“The president uses the term weeks — and I don’t argue with him. I really hope that we will see real progress here. We have narrowed the differences [between the Ukrainian and Russian sides],” the official added.

He suggested that Donald Trump will speak with Putin “this week”. Steve Witkoff expects a “really good and positive discussion”.

The day before, the US president posted a post that was interpreted as if he had a conversation with Putin. The US White House clarified that it was Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff, not the American leader, who spoke with Putin.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.