Murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa. Suspect given preventive measure

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa has chosen a preventive measure for Serhiy Shalaev, who is suspected of the premeditated murder of activist Demyan Hanul, — detention in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The court session was held behind closed doors. This was requested by the prosecutorʼs office, and their request was supported by the defense and the suspect himself.

As reported by "Graty", the prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) for Defense of the southern region justified this decision with "security considerations and non-disclosure of investigation information".

What preceded

On the morning of March 13, activist Demyan Hanul was shot dead in the Prymorsky district of Odesa. A few hours later, law enforcement officers detained the suspect, who turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, a weapon was found in the apartment where the suspect was hiding, which was probably used to kill the activist.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the fact of premeditated murder committed on order (clause 11, part 2, article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On March 15, the detainee was informed of the suspicion. Investigators are working out possible motives for the crime, including versions regarding the contract nature of the murder, as well as the "Russian trace".

Later, the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign clarified that it was Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Shalaev. On July 13, 2024, he was transferred from military unit A0139 and appointed as a temporary acting reserve officer in a reserve company.

After that, he was almost all the time undergoing treatment and was not involved in combat missions. He is considered to be AWOL since February 22, 2025, when he did not arrive from vacation to the place of service. The brigade noted that all necessary information will be passed on to law enforcement officers.

What is known about Demyan Hanul?

According to the BBC, Hanul has been known since 2013-2014, when he participated in the Revolution of Dignity as part of the Right Sector, and in Odessa he headed the power bloc of the local branch of the radical right party.

He was also a participant in the May 2, 2014, confrontation on Kulykove Pole, where almost 50 people died in the House of Trade Unions as a result of clashes between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian activists.

Later, he created the public organization "Street Front" and, together with like-minded people, fought against illegal construction. Protests often ended in clashes. In 2017, he was brought to justice together with activists Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey.

Demyan has repeatedly participated in protests outside the Russian consulate in Odesa. In November 2021, together with like-minded people, he brought a coffin there with the inscriptions "Cargo 200" and "Russians are going home".

In early 2022, when Russian rapper Basta was scheduled to perform in Odesa, Hanul managed to cancel the concert.

