A man was shot dead in the center of Odesa. What is known

On the morning of March 14, a man was shot dead in the center of Odesa.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement, at around 10:30 a.m. an unknown man shot a passerby in the Prymorsky district of the city. The shooter fled the scene, and police are taking steps to detain him.

An investigative and operational group and forensic experts from the Central Office of the National Police, led by the Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi left for Odesa to investigate the case.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko noted that the investigation has "concrete clues". At the same time, he denied information that the shooter was allegedly wearing a military uniform, which was previously reported by a number of media outlets and Telegram channels.

The police classified the case as a premeditated murder committed to order.

Local media report that the deceased is likely activist Demyan Hanul. MP Oleksiy Honcharenko also wrote about this, citing his own sources. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

