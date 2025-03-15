Axios: Boller withdraws nomination to be Trumpʼs special envoy for hostage affairs after first talks with Hamas

Adam Boller, who led the first direct negotiations with Hamas on behalf of the US President Donald Trump, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of special presidential representative for hostage affairs.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

A senior Trump administration official said the move had been planned for two weeks and was intended to move Boller to another position as a presidential spokesman, but with expanded authority.

Adam Boler became the first American official to meet directly with Hamas representatives, after which he found himself at the center of a media and political storm.

The talks with Hamas were endorsed by the US President Trump himself, but some Republicans in the Senate were angered by it. They privately expressed their outrage to the White House.

White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said Boehler would continue to work as a special government official and focus on hostage negotiations.

"Adam played a crucial role in negotiating Mark Vogelʼs return from Russia. He will continue this important work to bring illegally detained people home from around the world," she added.

Tensions between Israel and the United States have risen since Washingtonʼs initial talks with Hamas. Israeli officials have expressed displeasure and stressed that Hamas is a terrorist organization whose word cannot be trusted. To which Boler responded: "We are not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests.”

