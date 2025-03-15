Russia launched 178 drones over Ukraine overnight. How the air defense worked

On the night of March 15, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 130 Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 38 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 178 UAVs over Ukraine — both Shahed strike drones and simulators from various directions: Oriol, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

The attack affected the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.