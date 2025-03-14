The countryʼs first batch of FPV drones, fully assembled from Ukrainian blocks, was presented in Kyiv

VYRIY and representatives of the drone industry presented the countryʼs first batch of FPV drones, fully assembled from Ukrainian blocks, in Kyiv. The event was opened by the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.

This is reported by a correspondent of Babel.

The founder and CEO of the company Oleksiy Babenko noted that although the product is assembled from Ukrainian blocks, it cannot (yet) be called "fully localized".

Some components of these blocks are imported from other countries, such as China, and assembled in Ukraine. Such “screwdriver-solder” localization is important because China can block the export of blocks for drones, but it will not be able to block the export of components for them.

He also named the main problems that prevent the industry from further localizing. Among them: the lack of preferential lending for working capital, the lack of predictability in purchases, the lack of reservations for component manufacturers, and the tax burden due to VAT, which does not work in favor of the "localizer".

VYRIY was the technology supplier in the "Peopleʼs FPV" project.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in 2024, 96.2% of all UAVs for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

