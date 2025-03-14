The G7 has warned Russia of new sanctions if it does not cease fire

The G7 countries have warned Moscow that it must follow Kyivʼs lead in agreeing to a ceasefire plan or face new sanctions.

This was reported by Reuters, whose journalists reviewed the draft statement following the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

"The G7 members called on Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it in full," the statement said.

They added that any ceasefire must be real.

The G7 believes that there is also a need for robust security measures to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend itself from further Russian aggression.

What preceded

On March 11, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. According to their results, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Trumpʼs national security adviser Mike Waltz said that he would discuss the idea of a temporary ceasefire with his Russian counterpart "in the coming days".

"We hope that the Russians will say yes as soon as possible so that we can move on to the second phase, which is to have real negotiations. [...] If they say no, then unfortunately we will learn what is the obstacle to peace," Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire will apply to the entire front line if Russia agrees to it.

Putin said on March 13 that the ceasefire is “the right idea” that Russia supports, but there are still issues that need to be discussed. He considers it very difficult to monitor violations during the ceasefire along the nearly 2 000 km front line.

And also, according to him, it is unclear what will happen to those who remained in the Kursk region: whether the Ukrainian command will order the fighters to lay down their arms and surrender, or whether the Russian Federation should release them from this zone without a fight.

Putin says that during these 30 days of ceasefire, Ukraine can continue to receive weapons, mobilize, and train mobilized people — the Russian Federation needs guarantees that this will not happen, but it is currently unclear how to control these moments.

