Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, returned to the position of director of the Young Theater

Theater director Andriy Bilous, who was previously accused of harassment, was reinstated as director and artistic director of the Young Theater.

This was told to Ukrainska Pravda (UP) by employees of the Young Theater, and Bilous himself confirmed it in a comment to hromadske.

According to the employees, Bilousʼs reinstatement took place at a troupe meeting. The theater employees were addressed by Serhiy Anzhiyak, director of the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City Council.

"He told us that there are conclusions of the commission, he read them. In these conclusions, the commission recommends suspending him, but they see no legal grounds to do so," said choreographer and production designer Nina Zmerzla.

The employee also added that the meeting lasted only 15 minutes, after which the attendees simply left the room.

"We asked if he was really coming back. That is, they came to us to say that despite all the statements, the commission, our conversations with the commission, he was coming back. They told us that he was," she says.

Bilous himself, in a comment to journalists, says that as of March 14, the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City State Administration has no legal grounds for suspending or dismissing him from his position.

Hromadske journalists also received a document from the department confirming that the head of the Young Theater was suspended until March 13 at his own request.