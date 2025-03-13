Sweden will purchase Archer self-propelled guns for Ukraine and provide almost $138 million in humanitarian aid

Sweden will purchase Archer self-propelled artillery systems and Arthur counter-battery radars for Ukraine as part of the 18th military support package announced earlier. The country has also allocated 1.4 billion Swedish kronor (approximately $137.7 million) for humanitarian needs, the largest funding for civilian aid in Swedenʼs history.

The Swiss Defense Ministry reported about the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. These include 18 Archer artillery systems and five Arthur radar stations, as well as investments in the production of Bogdan artillery systems. The total cost of this weaponry is approximately 3 billion Swedish kronor (about $295 million) — this is part of the 18th military aid package.

Sweden also wants to join the Artillery Coalition within the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

In addition to military aid, Sweden has provided Ukraine with the largest civilian aid package in its history, Swedish Minister for International Development Benjamin Dausa said, Reuters reports. The $137.7 million will go towards rebuilding damaged infrastructure, demining, training medical workers and other humanitarian needs.

The Archer self-propelled gun with a 155-mm cannon is called an icon of artillery systems. It has an automatic loading system and digital targeting. Firing the entire ammunition for 21 shells takes 3.5 minutes. In November last year, 8 Archer artillery installations from Sweden have already arrived in Ukraine.

The Bogdan self-propelled howitzer is a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery mount. The caliber of the gun is 155 mm, which meets NATO standards. It can accommodate up to five crew members, has a maximum speed of 80 kmph and a maximum firing range of up to 60 km. Its production started in 2015 at the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant. In 2022, the howitzer received its baptism of fire in the battle for the Snake Island. In 2023, it was officially adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

ARTHUR (MAMBA) is a Swedish mobile radar designed to detect and track enemy artillery. It can locate enemy howitzers at a distance of up to 25 km and mortars at a distance of up to 40 km with high accuracy. The radar simultaneously tracks up to 100 targets per minute and helps to adjust the fire of its artillery. ARTHUR counter-battery and artillery reconnaissance radars are already in service with the Ukrainian army.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.