Ukrainian drones attacked a camouflaged UAV production facility in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 13, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck a disguised drone production facility in the Kaluga region of Russia.

This is reported by Babelʼs intelligence sources.

Drones were secretly assembled in the workshops of the Kaluga Aerated Concrete plant, located in the village of Obukhovo, Dzerzhinsky district of the region. Residents reported on social media about strong explosions. They shared videos showing a large-scale fire at the facility.

Local communities wrote about falling debris and “fires in the buildings of an industrial enterprise”. Due to the attack by Ukrainian UAVs, the Kaluga airport implemented the “Kovyor” plan: all flights were canceled from 9:00 PM on March 12 to 6:00 AM on March 13.

This morning, the governor of the Kaluga region confirmed a nighttime drone attack, hitting an enterprise, a communications and energy infrastructure facility.

