“Dismantling” of the authorities in Ukraine and the demilitarized zone. WP learned about possible demands of Russia at the negotiations

European intelligence has received a document with Russiaʼs most maximalist demands for possible peace talks. A Russian think tank affiliated with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prepared it back in February 2025, on the eve of a meeting between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

This is reported by the American newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

It, in particular, refers to working to weaken the US negotiating position regarding Ukraine, provoking tensions in relations between the administration of the US President Donald Trump and other countries, and simultaneously promoting Moscowʼs efforts to "dismantle the Ukrainian state".

In addition, President Donald Trumpʼs previous plans to end the war within 100 days are dismissed as "impracticable". Instead, the document states that a "peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine" cannot occur before 2026.

At the same time, Russia rejects the possible introduction of peacekeeping forces into Ukraine, as some European countries have proposed. The Russian Federation will insist on the recognition of its sovereignty over the occupied Ukrainian territories. In addition, the document states the creation of a buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine on the border with the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as a demilitarized zone in southern Ukraine near Crimea.

The document proposes that Russia agree not to deploy its “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Belarus, on the border with the European Union, and that the United States, in return, agree not to deploy new missile systems on the continent. It also proposes that Russia stop supplying weapons to “unfriendly” countries, and that the United States, in return, stop arming Ukraine. The Russians say that stopping the supply of Russian weapons to Moscow’s allies is “difficult”.

The Russians also call such concessions by Ukraine as abandoning NATO and holding elections with pro-Russian parties "not far-reaching enough".

"In fact, the current Kyiv regime cannot be changed from within the country. Its complete dismantling is necessary," the Russian document says.

What preceded

On March 11, negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume assistance and intelligence sharing.

A ceasefire will be in place along the entire front line for 30 days, if Russia agrees. The US officials believe the US and Ukrainian sides have taken a "positive step", so there is hope that Russia will respond in kind.

At the same time, Russia has given no signs that it will agree to this. Analysts at The Washington Post warn that Moscow has many ways to stall for time — but the path to any long-term peace agreement with it remains treacherous and dangerous.

