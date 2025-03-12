Serbia changed its vote to "abstain" in the UN General Assembly for a Ukraine resolution that reaffirms support for the country and its territorial integrity and condemns Russia.

This was reported by Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Serbian media outlet Atvbl reports.

"Serbia adheres primarily to the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty in the international arena. Our duty is also to monitor the current situation, to adapt Serbiaʼs position to the emerging geopolitical changes. Therefore, I believe that we should have voted with restraint, and the responsibility [for the mistake] lies primarily with me. And if anyone needs to apologize, it is me," Djuric said.

In late February, Serbia voted in favor of a European resolution on the war in Ukraine. The document calls Russia an aggressor country and demands that it withdraw its troops from Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Later, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that a mistake had been made during the vote and apologized to the citizens for it. Despite the fact that he addressed the apology to the citizens of Serbia, it was received in the Kremlin.

