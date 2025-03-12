Russia attacked a civilian ship under the flag of Barbados in the port of Odesa — there are casualties

On the evening of March 11, Russian forces struck the Barbados-flagged civilian vessel MJ PINA, killing four Syrian citizens.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Odessa port.

The youngest deceased was 18 years old, the oldest was 24. Two more people were injured — a Ukrainian and a Syrian.

The ship was loading wheat for export to Algeria when the Russian strike hit. Another ship, docks, and grain storage facilities were also damaged.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the fact of a war crime that caused the death of people. According to the investigation, on March 11, at around 8:17 p.m., Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa, previously using an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile.

At 20:18 on March 11, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of ballistic missiles towards Odesa. After that, the Ports Administration of Ukraine reported the strike on the Odesa port, but later deleted the publication. Up to this point, the authorities have not commented on the situation.

