Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary suspended due to Ukrainian attack on “Druzhba” oil pipeline

Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary via the “Druzhba” oil pipeline have been suspended due to a Ukrainian drone attack on its Russian measuring station.

This was reported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"The European Commission has given a guarantee that there will be no attack on Hungaryʼs energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, this is the second time that the European Commissionʼs guarantee has been violated. We call on Ukrainians not to attack Hungaryʼs energy infrastructure. Hungary is not responsible for the war between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the country received information about the oil supply interruption from the Russian Ministry of Energy. Repairs are currently underway to restore the oil pipeline — oil supplies to Hungary are expected to be restored today. But Szijjártó believes that Hungary’s energy supply is a “matter of sovereignty” for the country. He expects everyone to respect this.

Shortly before this, the General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian military had struck in the area of the Steel Horse linear production control station (Oryol region), which controls the technological processes of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline and is an important component in the processes of supplying oil to the Ust-Luga seaport terminal in the Leningrad region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.