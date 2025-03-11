The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck strategic targets in two regions of Russia

On the night of March 11, Ukrainian military forces struck a number of strategic Russian targets that Russia is using for its war against Ukraine. The Moscow and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation were hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

There is a hit on the production capacity of the Moscow Oil Refinery, which is capable of processing 11 million tons of oil per year and provides 40-50% of Moscowʼs needs for diesel and gasoline.

There were also explosions in the area of the Steel Horse linear production control station (Oryol region), which controls the technological processes of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline and is an important component in the processes of supplying oil to the Ust-Luga seaport terminal in the Leningrad region.

The operation was attended by units of the UAV Forces and Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

A number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged by Russian air defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 337 drones were allegedly shot down over ten regions. The attack was called the most massive in 2025.

