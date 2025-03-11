White House highlights Trumpʼs achievements in first 50 days in office, including peace talks in Ukraine

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has summarized his achievements in his first 50 days in office.

This was reported by the White House press service.

Trumpʼs list of "accomplishments" includes "the pursuit of peace throughout the world". This item, number 16, specifically mentions Ukraine and Russia, namely the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which the White House calls "historic".

In addition, the White House mentions Trumpʼs fight against illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico and Canada, the detention and deportation of illegal criminals, the fight against fentanyl trafficking, new customs policy, the return of American citizens from captivity or imprisonment abroad, reforming the federal bureaucracy and education, stopping "waste" and "abuse" at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and more.

"President Donald Trump is celebrating 50 days in office, and he has already established himself as the most powerful president of our time. The victories never stop — and President Trump is just getting started," the White House said.

The last few weeks have been turbulent for relations between Ukraine and the United States. After a high-profile dispute between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The Trump administration stated that the suspension would remain in effect until the parties set a date for peace talks with Russia.

