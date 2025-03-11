Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones

On the night of March 11, the Air Defense Forces shot down one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 79 Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 35 simulator drones failed to reach their targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, overnight, Russia launched one missile from the Taganrog region and 126 UAVs of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

The Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

