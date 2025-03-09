News

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the European Championships for the third time in a row

Liza Brovko
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the European Indoor High Jump Championship for the third time in a row. Her result is 1.99 meters.

This was reported by the European Athletics Association.

The athlete was also the European champion in 2021 and 2023.

In this yearʼs final, Mahuchikh competed against eight jumpers, including European outdoor high jump runner-up Angelina Topic from Serbia and world number seven Kristina Gonzel from Germany.

