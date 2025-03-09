Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the European Championships for the third time in a row

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the European Indoor High Jump Championship for the third time in a row. Her result is 1.99 meters.

This was reported by the European Athletics Association.

The athlete was also the European champion in 2021 and 2023.

In this yearʼs final, Mahuchikh competed against eight jumpers, including European outdoor high jump runner-up Angelina Topic from Serbia and world number seven Kristina Gonzel from Germany.

In 2024, Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the womenʼs high jump, clearing 2.10 meters. At the 2024 Olympics, she won gold in the high jump, her fifth medal at that yearʼs Games.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.