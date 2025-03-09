Bloomberg: The US vetoed Canadaʼs initiative in the G7 to create a group to combat Russiaʼs shadow fleet

The US has vetoed a Canadian proposal to create a task force within the G7 to combat Russiaʼs shadow fleet. In negotiations to formulate a joint statement on maritime issues, US officials want to soften the wording in the context of Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the draft statement and sources.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will host a summit of foreign ministers next week. The participating countries are expected to issue a joint statement.

The US tried to remove the word "sanctions" from the G7 joint statement, as well as the phrase "Russiaʼs ability to wage war" in Ukraine, replacing it with "to receive revenue".

Instead, during negotiations on the formulation of a joint statement on maritime issues, the US is trying to "strengthen" the wording in the context of China.

When it comes to maritime security, the US has insisted on directly naming China as a threat, allegedly because of the risk to “lives and livelihoods” and its illegal maritime claims and military maneuvers, especially in the South China Sea.

The text of the joint statement is not yet final — it may still be changed before or during the summit.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries introduced price ceilings on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun to form a shadow fleet. In July, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the suppression of Russiaʼs so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers, which helps it circumvent sanctions. At that time, under the leadership of the United Kingdom, 44 European countries and the European Union agreed on new sanctions. The United States and Canada later joined the program. Since then, countries have periodically updated sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet and added new tankers to the sanctions list.

At the same time, Prime Minister Starmerʼs Office noted that some of the shadow fleet ships function as Russian listening stations, while others transport weapons to Russia.

In July, Keir Starmer said that Russia’s shadow fleet consists of almost 600 ships and accounts for about 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. With its help, Russia transports about 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.