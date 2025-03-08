Iranʼs Supreme Leader Refuses to Negotiate with ʼAggressive Governmentsʼ After Trumpʼs Letter

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he would not negotiate with "aggressive governments," a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had sent a letter to Khamenei.

This was reported by the Iranian service of Radio Liberty.

In a speech on March 8, Khamenei said that the insistence of “aggressive governments” in negotiations “is not aimed at solving problems.” Instead, they allegedly want to “dominate and impose their expectations.”

"The problem is not only with the nuclear program. They have expectations about Iranʼs defense and missile programs and its international ties that the Islamic Republic will definitely not live up to," Khamenei explained.

The Iranian leader did not mention any country or politician, but made his statement just after Trump publicly announced the letter. In it, the US president called on Iran to completely abandon its nuclear program.

"Otherwise we will be forced to do something because we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons," Trump said.

In 2015, Iran and a group of international mediators reached an agreement under which Tehran gave up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. The document, among other things, stipulated the maximum level to which Iran could enrich uranium and the amount of enriched uranium it could store. The parameters were set so that Iran could develop nuclear energy but could not create nuclear weapons. In exchange for Iran’s commitment to comply with the terms of the agreement, sanctions were lifted.

In 2018, during his first term as president, Trump announced the US withdrawal from the agreement, accusing Iran of violating it. In January 2020, after the US military killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Donald Trumpʼs orders, Iran finally withdrew from the "nuclear deal."

In March 2025, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the Russian government could act as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Trump conveyed his interest to Russian leader Putin during a phone call in February, and senior officials from his administration discussed the issue with the Russian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18.

