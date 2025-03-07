Trump wrote a letter to Iranʼs Supreme Leader — wants to conclude a new nuclear deal

The US President Donald Trump said he had written a letter to Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proposing a new nuclear deal.

Reuters writes about this.

Trump believes that starting negotiations to end the nuclear program would be the "best" option. He would like to negotiate a deal rather than resolve this militarily.

"Otherwise, we will be forced to do something because we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons," Trump said.

Trump said he sent the letter on Wednesday, March 5. Iranʼs permanent mission to the UN said on March 7 that Tehran "has not received any such letters at this time".

In 2015, Iran and a group of international mediators reached an agreement under which Tehran gave up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. The document, among other things, stipulated the maximum level to which Iran could enrich uranium and the amount of enriched uranium it could store. The parameters were set so that Iran could develop nuclear energy but could not create nuclear weapons. In exchange for Iran’s commitment to comply with the terms of the agreement, sanctions were lifted.

In 2018, during his first term as president, Trump announced the US withdrawal from the agreement, accusing Iran of violating it. In January 2020, after the US military killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Donald Trumpʼs orders, Iran finally withdrew from the "nuclear deal".

Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Iran’s nuclear program, as Axios noted, “has advanced significantly”. In late December 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had increased the rate of production of uranium enriched to 60% (uranium enriched to 90% or higher is required to produce nuclear weapons).

