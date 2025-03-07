A terrorist attack was planned near the Rivne territorial recruit center on the Russiaʼs order — law enforcements detained the suspect

Law enforcement officers detained a woman who, according to them, was preparing a terrorist attack near the Rivne Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) at the behest of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the suspect was a 42-year-old resident of Vinnytsia, who was recruited by Russian special services while she was looking for a quick way to make money through Telegram channels. On the orders of the Russian Federation, she was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device near the cityʼs shopping center.

First, she arrived in Rivne and conducted additional reconnaissance near the cityʼs TRC — the suspect "reported" the results to her Russian curator.

She was then to retrieve the explosive from a previously prepared cache and deliver it to the TRC. The woman was to leave it nearby when the area was as crowded as possible. The Russians planned to detonate the device with the woman in it, to remove her as an unnecessary witness.

The SBU investigators worked proactively and prevented the terrorist attack. The woman is suspected of treason and illegal possession of weapons. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property, and is currently in custody.

Recently, cases have become more frequent in Ukraine where Russia recruits Ukrainian citizens, promising them money to blow up or mine police stations, other state bodies, and law enforcement or military personnel of various structures.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSB employee" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

