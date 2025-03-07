Applications can be submitted to the International Register of Damages in several new categories

Now you can submit applications not only for the categories "Damaged or destroyed housing" and "Death of a close family member", but also register the following:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of categories under which Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to the International Register of Damages through "Diia".

The register of damaged and destroyed property was launched in Ukraine back in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of the commission survey of damage from local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said that at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.

In addition, the International Registry of Damages was launched in April 2024. It was created on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.