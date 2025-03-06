The White House called it a “fake” that Trump may revoke temporary legal status for thousands of Ukrainians

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called a Reuters report that the US presidential administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status of nearly 240 000 Ukrainians "fake".

On March 6, Reuters, citing a senior official in the administration of the US President Donald Trump and three other informed sources, wrote that in April the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the United States will be revoked. As a result, Ukrainian refugees may be deported more quickly.

The decision is not related to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump in the White House, but is part of Trumpʼs policy on migrants. The US president now wants to strip the temporary legal status of more than 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the country under former US President Joe Biden, when special humanitarian programs were in place.

In March, according to Reuters, they want to strip more than 500 000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela of this status. If this happens, they could be deported from the US much faster.

At the same time, in a comment to Reuters, the US Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said that the agency currently has no announcements.

