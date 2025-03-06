Reuters: White House plans to revoke temporary legal status for nearly 240 000 Ukrainians — Ukrainian refugees could be deported faster

The administration of the US President Donald Trump plans to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240 000 Ukrainians. The decision could be made as early as April.

Reuters reports this, citing a senior Trump administration official and three other informed sources.

As a result, Ukrainian refugees may be deported more quickly. The decision is not related to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump in the White House.

Such a decision regarding Ukrainians could become part of the US presidentʼs policy regarding migrants — Trump wants to revoke the temporary legal status of more than 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the country during the time of former US President Joe Biden, when special humanitarian programs were in place. Trump canceled them on his first day as US president.

In a statement to Reuters, the US Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the agency had no announcements at this time. The White House and the Ukrainian embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters notes that the US presidential administration plans to strip more than 500 000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela of their status as soon as this month. If this happens, they could be deported much faster.

