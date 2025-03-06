Poroshenko and Tymoshenko commented on data about secret conversation with Trump representatives

Ukrainian MPs Petro Poroshenko and Yulia Tymoshenko have reacted to information about their allegedly hidden contacts with American partners.

Poroshenko confirmed communication with the US representatives, but stated that his team "has always been and is categorically against elections during the war." According to the politician, they are possible only after a ceasefire and the signing of a peace agreement that contains security guarantees for Kyiv.

"After this, martial law will obviously end. And no later than 180 days later, free, democratic elections should be held in the country, which will ensure the expression of the will of citizens and the trust of the free world," Poroshenko says.

Yulia Tymoshenko said that the state is ready for negotiations to end the war with the participation of the US President Donald Trump. She added that "ensuring a just peace" for Ukraine on holding a vote "cannot be discussed".

Politico previously reported, citing sources, that members of Trumpʼs team held secret talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs main political opponents. The parties allegedly discussed holding presidential elections after a temporary cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, but before the start of full-scale peace talks.

In February, Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that Washington expects Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections — potentially by the end of 2025, especially if a ceasefire with Russia can be agreed. Kellogg argued that “most democracies hold elections during wartime”, and he considers this a sign of a strong democracy.

Zelensky has said that Moscow needs “its own man” as president of Ukraine to govern the state institutionally and make it dependent. He claims that Ukrainians do not want elections during the war.

