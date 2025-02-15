Zelensky: Ukrainians “absolutely do not want” elections due to threat from Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukrainian citizens do not want to hold presidential elections because they fear an escalation of Russian aggression.

He said this while answering questions from journalists at the Munich Conference on February 15.

The Ukrainian leader said that he is currently focused on the issue of the stateʼs survival and is making every effort to do so.

"Iʼm doing everything I can, Iʼve always done it, starting with various dialogues. Half of my presidential term was COVID-19, half was a war against Putin. This is very important," Zelensky says.

He added that he was ready to talk about elections, but Ukrainians "absolutely do not want" them because of the possible risk to Ukraineʼs security.

"They are afraid. We will lose the legal regime of martial law if there are elections. The soldiers will return home, and Putin will occupy all of our territory. Now we have mobilization, we are a single organism, a single country. And therefore it is very important that this continues to be the case," the president said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the issue [regarding the countryʼs elections] is not about him, but about the need for the survival and salvation of the country, independence and people. For this, he added, unity among citizens is necessary.

"And if someone doesnʼt like it, they can choose another citizenship. If they want. They have property abroad," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The second day of the Munich Security Conference is underway on Saturday, February 15. The President of Ukraine addressed his partners: he called on Europe to consolidate and create a joint army, spoke about Russiaʼs strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on February 14 and Moscowʼs plans.

