Romania declares two Russian diplomats persona non grata

Romanian authorities have declared Russian military attaché in Bucharest, Alexander Chupryna, and his deputy, Yevgeny Ignatiev, persona non grata. The latterʼs name appears in one of the investigations related to former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomats violated the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. The Russian side was informed of this when the Russian chargé dʼaffaires in Bucharest was summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Evgeniy Ignatievʼs name surfaced in the case of Marian Motocu, a supporter of Calin Georgescu, who is suspected of propagating the ideas and symbols of the Iron Guard, a Romanian ultranationalist, fascist movement. In one of the recordings, Motocu can be heard calling the Russian embassy and asking to be connected to Colonel Ignatiev.

Georgescu himself was accused of inciting anti-constitutional activity, spreading false information, creating a fascist organization, glorifying people accused of genocide and war crimes, and creating an anti-Semitic community. He was detained on February 26. In total, 18 people were arrested in the case of the former presidential candidate.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.