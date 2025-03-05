Commander of the “Da Vinci Wolves”: The Russians are not going to storm Pokrovsk — their logistics are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military is not going to take Pokrovsk by storm — they are expanding the front in an attempt to isolate the city by cutting off logistics.

This was told to Babel by the commander of the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion Serhii "Filya" Filimonov.

"By winter, the enemy had captured many important settlements. For example, Novohrodivka and Selydove. These are cities from which there is a direct road to Pokrovsk," he explained.

However, the roads to Pokrovsk are not blocked by the Russians. There are enough roads to enter and exit Pokrovsk, and the enemyʼs logistics routes are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the approach to almost all positions in the Pokrovsky direction is along a single road. It is difficult, because the enemy launches many drones onto it.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces were not only defending themselves. During February, the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion partially liberated villages that were of strategic importance for the upcoming offensive. There were also losses — this is the village of Kotlyne, where the last mine that produced coking coal is located. However, fighting is still ongoing for Kotlyne.

Russia uses the following tactics in this direction: to infiltrate in groups and conduct mechanized assaults. Groups are brought to specific points, dropped off, ordered to walk to the point and establish themselves there until the second group arrives. As for mechanized assaults, when the weather deteriorates, the occupiers begin to advance to the positions on equipment — from buggies, motorcycles and Zhiguli to infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, armored personnel carriers and “Typhoons”.

Opposite the "Da Vinci Wolves" stands the 90th Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces. Some of their units were completely destroyed by Ukrainian fighters twice. They went out for a full recovery and are entering battle for the third time.

"Yes, the enemy has a significant advantage in men, but with such heavy losses, it cannot last long. For our battalion, a successful day is at least 10 destroyed opponents. So you can imagine their losses in a month," Filimonov emphasized.

And he added that the enemy cannot constantly advance at this pace.

"At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief [Olexandr Syrskyi] makes it clear that his strategy for conducting the battle is to liberate territories and counterattack. It is impossible to win on the defensive. Therefore, we assume that conditions are now being prepared for an offensive," the commander summed up.