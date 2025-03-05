Politico: The European Parliament wants to deprive Hungary of its voting rights

The European Parliament wants to deprive Hungary of its voting rights. MEPs from the Volt party have prepared a plan with such a clause ahead of the summit, which will take place on March 6.

This was reported by Politico — the publication has reviewed the plan.

Volt party MPs will send a nine-point plan to EU leaders, including a call to strip Hungary of its voting rights after it repeatedly blocked joint decisions. A few days ago, the Hungarian prime minister called on the EU to negotiate with Russia and said the country would oppose a joint declaration at an extraordinary EU summit.

In addition, the document mentions intentions to create a common European army and to provide for the possibility of revising the EU treaties to include new competences in the field of defense and prepare for enlargement.

In particular, European leaders will discuss the new European Union defense plan at the summit, which envisages mobilizing €800 billion to strengthen the blocʼs military capabilities. It was presented on March 4 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

At this summit, they also want to propose appointing the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas as the full head of EU diplomacy.

