FT: Hungarian PM calls on EU to hold direct ceasefire talks with Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on the European Union to begin direct negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The FT writes about this with reference to the politicianʼs letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa.

It says Orban opposes attempts to find any consensus on Ukraine among the blocʼs 27 member states.

"It has become obvious that there are strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine that cannot be overcome through project preparation or communication," the Hungarian Prime Minister believes.

The Hungarian ambassador to the EU expressed similar views during a meeting of EU representatives in Brussels.

In his letter, Orban mentioned the American resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on February 24, which calls for a “rapid end to the conflict”. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, this document signals a “new stage in the history of the conflict” and makes all previous formulations of the European Council “irrelevant”.

He wrote the letter after Brussels released conclusions for the upcoming EU leadersʼ summit, which include additional military support for Ukraine and a rapid increase in defense spending in European countries.