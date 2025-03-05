General Staff: Ukrainian fighters eliminated another 1 250 Russian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, March 4, the Russian Federation lost 1 250 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as over a hundred drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed one enemy tank, six armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 108 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 84 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, Russia has lost approximately 880 660 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and almost 380 000 were wounded.

On the third anniversary of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian media gave a new estimate of the number of Russian losses in the war — approximately 160-165 thousand dead soldiers, officers, contract workers, mobilized and other Russians.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.