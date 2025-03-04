€400 000 to be allocated for research into damaged Chornobyl NPP shelter

The budget of the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl will allocate €400 000 for research into the damaged shelter of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP).

This was reported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The damage survey is the first step towards restoring the Arch of the NSC to normal operation following the Russian drone attack on February 14.

The money will go towards an expert assessment of the consequences of a drone hitting the protective shell of the shelter.

"Restoring the confinement is a huge challenge. It is likely that eliminating the consequences of Russian aggression will require more funds than are currently available in the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl," Hrynchuk noted.

Attack on the Chornobyl shelter

On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, causing a fire there.

A large area was affected by the Russian attack. On February 14, a Russian drone blew a hole in the roof of the New Safe Confinement — this large arch-shaped shelter covers the old sarcophagus of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP and prevents the spread of radiation outward.

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded that both the outer and inner shell of the arch were damaged — a six-meter hole was formed. Some other equipment and electrical cables were also damaged. After inspecting the Chornobyl NPP, the IAEA confirmed that the radiation level was normal.

The Ukrainian government has allocated over 1.5 billion hryvnias for the shelter of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

