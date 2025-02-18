The government will allocate 1.5 billion hryvnias to shelter the Chornobyl NPP — a Russian drone recently hit it

The government will allocate more than 1.5 billion hryvnias to shelter the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) — it was hit by a Russian strike drone on February 14.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Funding was increased by 139 million hryvnias, compared to 2024.

"Russia has once again resorted to terrorism against nuclear facilities. The drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP shelter is an attempt to intimidate Ukraine, Europe, and the world. Currently, there is no radiation threat, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack," Shmyhal said.

Attack on the Chornobyl shelter

On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, causing a fire there.

A large area was affected by the Russian attack. On February 14, a Russian drone blew a hole in the roof of the New Safe Confinement — this large arch-shaped shelter covers the old sarcophagus of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP and prevents the spread of radiation outward.

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded that both the outer and inner shell of the arch were damaged — a six-meter hole was formed. Some other equipment and electrical cables were also damaged. After inspecting the Chornobyl NPP, IAEA confirmed that the radiation level was normal.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the attack on the station by the occupiers.

