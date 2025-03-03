News

The Pope needed ventilation again

Author:
Iryna Perepechko
Date:

Pope Francis has again had two episodes of acute respiratory failure due to significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and bronchospasm.

This was reported by the Vatican.

The Pope required non-invasive mechanical ventilation to support his breathing after lunch. The pontiff also underwent two bronchoscopies.

He remained “conscious, oriented, and cooperative”. The prognosis for Francis’ condition remains “uncertain”.

