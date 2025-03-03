The Pope needed ventilation again

Pope Francis has again had two episodes of acute respiratory failure due to significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and bronchospasm.

This was reported by the Vatican.

The Pope required non-invasive mechanical ventilation to support his breathing after lunch. The pontiff also underwent two bronchoscopies.

He remained “conscious, oriented, and cooperative”. The prognosis for Francis’ condition remains “uncertain”.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a "complicated clinical situation". The Vatican later announced that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He recently received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.

On March 2, it was reported that Pope Francisʼ health had stabilized, but he remains hospitalized. Vatican officials assured that he "remains cheerful and in good spirits".

The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.