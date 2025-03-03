SBU in absentia declared the suspicion of Leps for promising a “fee” for destroyed Ukrainian tanks

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported suspicions in absentia to Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsveridze, known by his stage name "Leps".

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the evidence base, Leps publicly supports and finances Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. After one of his concerts in the summer of 2023, the singer promised to pay the Russian occupiers one million Russian rubles for each destroyed tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, according to law enforcement officials, he repeatedly provided "military aid" to the Russian occupation groups — bulletproof vests, underwear sets, and food.

Investigators of the Security Service declared Grigory Lepsveridze in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 3, 110-2 (financing of war) and Part 3, Article 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and glorification of its participants).

SBU recently declared the suspicion in absentia against Russian singer-propagandist Shaman. He is part of a circle of Kremlin-controlled pop artists who approve of the policies of the Russian authorities and glorify the Russian occupiers.

