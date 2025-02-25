SBU issues suspicion to Russian propagandist singer Shaman

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported suspicions in absentia to Russian singer-propagandist Yaroslav Dronov, who performs under the pseudonym Shaman.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Law enforcement officers have gathered evidence against Yaroslav Dronov and have established that he publicly supports and promotes Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He is also a member of a circle of Kremlin-controlled entertainers who approve of the policies of the Russian authorities and glorify the Russian occupiers.

According to the investigation, Shaman regularly performs at concerts and mass rallies held in support of Putin and the Russian occupation groups.

Investigators documented that at the end of 2022, the defendant recorded a video message in which he glorified the military of the Russian Armed Forces fighting against Ukraine and recognized the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, which began in 2014, as legitimate.

In February 2023, Yaroslav Dronov arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of the left-bank Kherson region and performed at a commissioned concert in support of the Kremlin regime.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service in absentia informed Dronov of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

