The “Winter eSupport” program has been completed. Hereʼs what 14.4 million Ukrainians spent their money on

The state program "Winter eSupport" has ended. 14.4 million Ukrainians used it and received a payment of 1 000 hryvnias for themselves and their children. Most often, the money was spent on utilities.

The Ministry of Economy reported the results of the three-month program.

The state has already financed more than 10 million applications submitted to "Diia" and through partner banks. At the same time, 1.7 million people received assistance through "Ukrposhta". The remaining applications submitted by February 28 are being processed.

Here are the most popular categories of expenses for Ukrainians:

utilities — UAH 4.9 billion (57% of all expenses);

telecommunications, in particular mobile communications — UAH 1.9 billion;

catering establishments — UAH 443 million;

medicines — 237 million UAH;

computer networks and information services — UAH 234 million;

charity, in particular donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — UAH 202 million;

books and other printed products — UAH 178 million;

railway and bus passenger transportation, public transport — UAH 120 million;

theaters and cinemas — 80 million UAH;

postal services — 61 million UAH.

The largest number of applications for payment was submitted through "Diia" — 12 million. Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that "Winter eSupport" has become the most massive service in the entire history of "Diia".

The “Winter eSupport” program started on December 1, 2024. This is a one-time payment of 1 000 hryvnias, it was available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money is credited to the National Cashback card. It can be spent on paying for utilities, medicines, education, donations, tickets, purchasing military bonds and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

In November 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky was called upon to review the program — a petition signed by 25 000 Ukrainians. In response, he stated that he had instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to further analyze the petition, take into account the effect of the program in practice, and inform the author of the appeal about the results.

